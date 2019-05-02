Use The Force at Berkshire South’s 5K This Weekend (photo)

Berkshire South Regional Community Center's seventh annual 5k Run/Walk Fundraiser is coming up this Saturday (May 4) and it will be taking place at the Great Barrington Airport. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the race starts at 10:00 a.m. This year's theme is 'May The Fourth Be With You' and you are invited to attend the race in your favorite 'Star Wars' gear (costume not required) to add to the celebration. There are three ways to participate. Find out which way works best for you by going here .

The run walk is geared toward all ages as the range starts at the age of three and goes through the eighties. It's up to you if you want to make this a leisurely run/walk or if you want to compete with a friend, family member etc. Some participants will use this as a tune up for the annual Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon later on this year. The fun doesn't end with the run/walk as there will be plenty of fun activities awaiting you after you complete the run/walk including raffles, lawn games, tastings, food, beverages and much more.

The registration fee is $40 the day of the walk/run but if you want to save $10 you can preregister up until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3 by going here . The first 100 paid registered participants will receive an exclusive race t-shirt (sizes cannot be guaranteed) so it pays to register ahead of time. Plus there are incentives galore which you can find here . Funds raised will support Berkshire South's TONE (Teen Outreach Nutrition Exercise) program as well as other exciting youth health & wellness programs.