Nowadays, people are ordering so many items online that it can be difficult to keep track of what's arriving and when. With the holiday season straight ahead, online shopping is going to get busier, and more packages will be arriving at homes. It's essential you're aware of what's coming to your doorstep, as the United States Postal Service is warning Massachusetts residents and folks throughout the country of a current brushing scam.

What are Brushing Scams?

According to the USPS, brushing involves sending merchandise to people who did not order it. Third-party sellers send these packages, typically containing low-value items such as household goods or gadgets, to raise their product ratings and visibility.

How Do the Scams Affect You?

One of the dangers and goals of brushing scams is identity theft. These fraudulent deliveries may indicate that cybercriminals have access to your personal information, including your name, address, and phone number. Once this personal information is online, it can be used for various crooked enterprises.

What Should I Do If I Receive a Mysterious Package?

If you receive a mysterious package, don't open it, scan QR codes, or engage with the person delivering the items. All of these actions could lead to you inadvertently giving out personal information. The USPS suggests that you file a report with the postal service. In addition, you should change the password for your email and any accounts containing financial data.

Final Thoughts

In this day and age, with constant scams, it's essential to be cautious. No matter where you live, whether it's Pittsfield, Boston, Westfield, or beyond, we are all vulnerable to scams and identity theft. So be diligent and protect yourself.

