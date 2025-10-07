The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be shutting down for 24 hours, and all branches of the post office in Massachusetts will be part of the closures.

To be clear, the upcoming closures aren't part of the government shutdown. The USPS confirmed this fact last week in a statement on its website.

U.S. Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all Post Offices will remain open for business as usual. Because we are an independent entity that is generally funded through the sale of our products and services, and not by tax dollars, our services will not be impacted by a government shutdown.

Why is USPS Closing Down for a Day in Massachusetts?

Just like the kids will be off from school on Monday, October 13, so will the USPS, as that day is Columbus Day and in some states, Indigenous Peoples Day. This means that all post office branches will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

What Other Holidays Will the USPS Be Closed in 2025?

There are a few other holidays this year that the USPS will be closed, including the following:

Tuesday, November 11

Veterans Day

Thursday, November 27

Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, December 25

Christmas Day

What Else Will be Closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day?

In addition to the USPS and schools, other organizations and businesses that will be closed on October 13 include federal and state government offices as well as banks. Most retail businesses will be open, but some may be closed. It varies by location. You can always call and confirm with your local store before heading out.

