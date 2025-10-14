2025 is moving along at a rapid pace. It's already mid-October. Before you know it. Halloween will be over, we'll be sitting down to a Thanksgiving meal, and then we'll be thrust into full-blown holiday mode.

Get our free mobile app

The holiday season often feels like a blur for me. While Massachusetts is a wonderful place to celebrate the holidays, there's so much to get done. Between work projects that need to be completed before the end of the year, decorating the house and front yard, shopping, preparing meals, and getting the house ready for company, the holiday months can come and go in a flash.

READ MORE: Will Massachusetts See a Cost Increase for Stamps in 2026?

Speaking of the holiday season, it can sometimes be tough to keep track of whether you have shopped for everyone on your Christmas list. So, while you need to keep that organized, you also need to be aware of time. If you have family and friends you won't see in person this year and plan to ship gifts to their homes, ensure you don't mail those items too late, or the presents won't arrive on time.

Massachusetts, USPS Recommends These Dates for Shipping Holiday Gifts

If you mail gifts this year, whether it's in Massachusetts or other parts of the country, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has released a list of Holiday Mailing and Shipping Dates for 2025. See below:

2025 Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S. (Lower 48 States)

USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 17

First-Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

2025 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories

USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

For complete details on holiday shipping dates, check out the USPS's Holiday Shipping Deadlines page.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist. Gallery Credit: Stacker