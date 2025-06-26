USPS Suspending Services in Massachusetts for One Day

Massachusetts recently went through a heat wave. Summer is really here and people are getting ready for the July 4th holiday. The holiday will include picnics, fireworks, parades, and more.

Many Retailers are Slated to be Open on July 4th in Massachusetts

While most retailers like Walmart, Target, Big Y, and more will be open on the Independence Day holiday, you should keep in mind that July 4th is a federal holiday.

Why This Matters to Massachusetts Residents

This matters because if you plan on conducting business with your local post office on July 4th, you'll have to wait as all post office branches will be closed. It doesn't matter where you live, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere, your local post office won't be open on July 4th. This also means that mail delivery from the USPS will be suspended on the holiday.

Other Dates USPS Will Be Closed in Massachusetts for 2025

Monday, September 1: Labor Day

Monday, October 13: Columbus Day

Tuesday, November 11: Veterans Day

Thursday, November 27: Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, December 25: Christmas Day

Massachusetts: Preparation is Your Friend and Can Make Life Easier

If you need to go to the post office around July 4th or any of these holidays, it's a good idea to prepare ahead of time and take care of what you need to take care of before the holiday. Remember, to stay safe this July 4th holiday, if you're drinking, make sure you have a designated driver and have fun. Now, let's watch the fireworks show.

