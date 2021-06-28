VaxMillions Drawing Dates Announced!

The Baker-Polito Administration has announced the drawing dates for the huge Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway!

In case you missed the earlier news... Residents in Massachusetts age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated prior to each drawing will have the opportunity to enter to win one of five, $1 million cash prizes. Residents between 12-17 years of age who are fully vaccinated prior to each drawing may enter for the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

The way it works fairly simple. An entry before one of the weekly entry deadlines makes you eligible for all of the weekly drawings that take place after you register. Residents are reminded that they have time to get vaccinated and then enter the drawings.

VaxMillions Giveaway Drawings will be held once a week for five weeks beginning Monday, July 26th and continuing every Monday through August 23rd. The first drawing for the giveaway will occur on Monday, July 26th, with registration for that week’s drawing closing on Thursday, July 22nd. Winners will be announced later in the week following each drawing. The full schedule of drawing and announcement dates is below. Residents are reminded that some COVID-19 vaccines require two doses, and they must receive all doses before entering the drawing.

VaxMillions Drawing Schedule (Mass.gov)

Residents must be fully vaccinated before registering, but if they are not vaccinated by the registration date for a certain drawing, they will still have the opportunity to complete vaccination and register for subsequent drawings. Residents will only have to enter once to qualify for all drawings occurring after the date of their registration.

Massachusetts residents between 12 and 17 years of age who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will have a chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants via a 529 College Savings Plan managed by the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority.

Funds in a 529 plan can be applied to cover tuition, room, and board, and related expenses at any college, university, or technical or trade school, or other post-secondary educational institution eligible to participate in a student aid program administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

Winners with a qualifying disability may elect instead to receive an equivalent financial contribution to a special needs trust or federally qualified ABLE account to cover qualified expenses.

For more information on the Mass VaxMillions Giveaway, visit mass.gov/VaxMillions.

