Vermont Added To Massachusetts High-Risk Travel List

As of now, Vermont is no longer considered a low-risk state for Massachusetts residents to travel to.

According to a news report from WWLP/22 News, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said this went into effect this past Saturday, 11/28, at midnight.

That means that Hawaii is the only state that’s considered low-risk.

All travelers arriving to MA from VT must fill out a form, quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID test. For more info, visit mass.gov/MATraveler.

If you travel to any other state, you will have to fill out a form and quarantine for two weeks, or provide a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours.

Violating the quarantine order can cost you a fine of $500 per day.

For more on the story, please visit WWLP/22 News' website here and we thank them for the update.