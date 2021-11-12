Vermont Law Is First In The Nation Requiring Condoms In Schools

This is one of those hot-topic debates where almost everyone has an opinion one way or another: Should condoms be made available to school students? Regardless of how you personally feel on the subject, know that big changes are happening.

The New York Post reports that Vermont has become the first state in the nation to pass a law that requires access to condoms in middle and high schools. The law states, in part:

Schools are required to provide information about proper condom use that is inclusive of gender identity, sexuality and ethnicity.

The Vermont law is intended to help prevent unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases. According to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, condom access programs in high schools do not increase sexual activity among teens and can increase condom use among sexually active students.

Last month, guidance was released to schools on the new law from the Vermont Agency of Education. According to the guidance, “condoms should be available in locations that are safe and readily accessible for students,” including specific teachers, athletic trainers, school nurses and health officials, and guidance counselors.

The CDC, back in 2014, estimated that only 7.2 percent of high schools and 2.3 percent of middle schools in the U.S. made condoms available to students. Results from a 2019 Vermont Youth survey showed that roughly 40% of high school students have had sex, and about half used condoms.

Condoms are being supplied free of charge to schools by Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. For more on the story, visit the New York Post's website here.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.