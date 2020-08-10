Victim Sent to BMC After Early Morning Shooting in Lenox

Lenox Police and the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office are investigating an early morning shooting incident in the vicinity of Burger King on Pittsfield Road (Routes 7 & 20) that sent the suspect and his victim to Berkshire Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, Lenox police officers Dylan Bencivenga and Joseph Kennedy received a call to respond to the Howard Johnson motel for a man with a gunshot wound, said Police Chief Stephen E. O’Brien.

Upon arrival, they received a second call reporting that another man involved in the same incident was at a private residence near the Clean All Over Laundromat at 500 Pittsfield Road with minor injuries. He was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with the police, O’Brien stated.

Further investigation revealed that the second call involved the suspect in the shooting that occurred at the laundromat parking lot, the chief explained.

Lenox Police arrested Daniel Sheehan, 34, of 105 Crystal Street in Lenox Dale at the hospital where he was later treated and released. He was booked on a charge of armed assault with the intent to murder and is being held on $250,000 cash bail at the Berkshire House of Correction.

Assisting Lenox Police at the scene were officers from Lee, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, state police from the Lee barracks as well as the state police detective unit assigned to the Berkshire County DA’s office, the State Police Crime Scene Services unit, the State Police Firearms Identification Section and the State Police Forensic Scientists from the State Police Crime Lab.

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington also responded to the scene, O’Brien said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation, O’Brien stated. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the laundromat on Pittsfield Road, and evidence was collected from the adjacent Burger King parking lot.

Authorities have not identified the victim hospitalized following the shooting. Sheehan is scheduled for arraignment on Monday morning.