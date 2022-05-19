Victims Of April Fire In Pittsfield Still Need Housing Assistance

The Christian Center in Pittsfield is in need of some help in its effort to provide shelter for the victims of an April fire on Lincoln Street that left at least 30 people homeless. Three weeks and counting and these families still need housing... According to a post on the Christian Center of Pittsfield's Facebook page, for the last three weeks, the center has been sheltering families that were displaced by the April 22nd fire on Lincoln Street in local hotels. This was only a temporary solution to the problem and more permanent housing is desperately needed.

Local Red Cross and Salvation Army helped on the scene...

The fire itself was called in after 4 pm on April 22nd and was basically extinguished in a couple of hours, with the exception of a few hot spots that were monitored through the next morning. However in that short span of time, the people that lived in the main building where the fire started lost everything.

The local Red Cross and Salvation Army were on the scene on the day of the fire to assist the displaced residents to find temporary shelter.

The Christian Center is working with the city to find permanent housing, but that's something that is severely lacking in the city...

The Christian Center said in its post, which was shared by the Pittsfield Police Department on its Facebook page, that the center has been working with housing and the city to find the displaced residents permanent housing. The problem is that unfortunately, there is no housing at this time.

Whatever you can donate will be a huge help...

The Christian Center is asking for donations from the public. They say that all money donated goes directly to the families, and any money donated would be greatly appreciated. Those able to help out can drop donations off at the Christian Center. You can also mail a check to: Christian Center 193 Robbins Ave Pittsfield, MA 01201 You will want to make sure that and check has "Fire Fund" in the memo section.

The center says that if you have questions, you can call 413 443 2828 and ask for Betsy or Karen.

The Christian Center is a community organization that continues to be there for anyone in need. Please contact them if you think you could be of some assistance.

