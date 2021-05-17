View Some Fine Works Of Art In “Awesome” Austerlitz

As the warmer weather is slowly but surely settling in it's a good plan to take a road trip this weekend and you don't have to go that far to accomplish this task at hand. We suggest an excursion to neighboring Columbia county which is locally accessible from the Berkshires and north western Connecticut.

The historic Austerlitz Church and the Morey-Devereaux Barn are both located on route 22 with an exciting season of art exhibits on display every Saturday and Sunday between 12 noon and 4 pm. Currently, you can view Joan Grubin and Ruth Freeman's collaboration of "Throwing Shapes" and "Ghost of a Dream" This exhibit is available for viewing until Sunday, May 23rd.

Next up: Newburgh, New York based artist Liz Nielsen will display her latest solo exhibition of sculptural explorations and photographs from June 5th to June 27th.

From July 3rd to July 25th, four upstate New York local artists, Zach Neven and Stuart Farmery from neighboring Ghent, New York, Alex Koppel based in Catskill and Eric Wolf is situated close by in Chatham have polled their talents together to bring you a fascinating presentation entitled "Line, Mass, Form" at The Old Austerlitz Church.

During the month, Hudson Valley native Kate Skakel is displaying "Murmations" at the Morey Devereaux Barn. You can see both of these presentations as this creative display will also be shown simultaneously between July 3rd and July 25th.

August brings us "Patterns" which features a Great Barrington native, Mark Olshansky showing his exclusive works alongside Will Hutnick from Wassaic, New York, Catskill's Padma Rajeandran and Will McLeod from the city of Hudson. This exhibit is scheduled to run until August 29th in conjunction with The Upstate Arts Weekend which begins a few days earlier at month's end.

A Lenox, Massachusetts based artist will be featured during the month of September as Dana Piazza opens his exclusive exhibit "Routines" from Labor Day weekend until September 27th.

The Austerlitz Historical Society is in compliance with New York state's COVID-19 requirements as the public is encouraged to wear their masks and they must instill proper social distancing practices while visiting the property. Donations are welcome and don't forget to stop at their gift shop for a souvenir memento of your visit. All proceeds benefit Old Austerlitz and the Austerlitz Historical Society.

For more information on all these presentations .mentioned in this article, log on to their web site by going here OR call 1-518-392-0062. You can also e-mail Phil Palladino: philpal1@gmail.com OR Penny Metsch: pennymetsch@optonline.net.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS courtesy of a press release from The Austerlitz Historical Society for on-air and on-line usage)