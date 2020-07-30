View the Beauty of Pets This Saturday for Free

Once again, Jacob’s Pillow is going to the dogs, but this year it will go virtually. On Saturday, Aug. 1, Debbie Maciel and Elizabeth Johnson, Associate Artistic Director of Dance Exchange, will lead participants and their canines through a series of simple and fun movements via Zoom. The popular event is designed to highlight the beauty of pets and the unique relationship we share with dogs.

The family-friendly event is free, but donations will be shared between Jacob’s Pillow and Berkshire Humane Society’s Ken Freeburg Fund, which helps cover medical expenses of shelter animals.

You can register and get more information by going here or call Jacob’s Pillow at 413–243-9919.

About BHS

Located in Pittsfield, MA, Berkshire Humane Society (BHS) is a private nonprofit animal shelter.

Since their beginning in 1992, BHS has sheltered over 53,000 homeless animals who are cared for and made available for adoption. They aren’t affiliated with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) or any other animal welfare group.

BHS prides themselves on being a valuable member of and an essential resource for our community.

As the only open admission shelter serving Berkshire County and surrounding areas, BHS accepts all companion animals – no matter their age, breed, temperament, or health. There is no restriction on the length of time that any adoptable companion animal remains at the shelter. Some are with the shelter for only days before they are placed with new loving families – others for months. BHS is proud that they afre able to rehome 100% of all their healthy, adoptable dogs, cats, small mammals, and birds.

In addition to their primary mission of sheltering homeless animals, BHS offers many vital programs and services that benefit owned animals and their people in our community. These include low-cost spaying and neutering, free educational programs for local schools and organizations, a pet-food pantry for financially challenged pet owners, and temporary foster care for the pets of owners who are in crisis or transition.

BHS receives no local, state, or federal funding. Therefore, the welfare of their companion animals and the future of the organization depend on the compassion and generosity of their friends and supporters.

