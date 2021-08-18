Two weeks ago, we were able to check out an awesome assortment of classic cars on Main Street in Great Barrington and our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse Stewart was broadcasting LIVE for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic took us in it's grip last spring. Over thousands of local residents and out-of-town visitors were strolling through our backyard checking out these vintage vehicles as they also patronized local food vendors and The Old Street Yankee Rods provided musical accompaniment as they took us back to the golden days of rock and roll (my kind of LIVE entertainment) with ALL proceeds benefiting The Great Barrington Fire Department's Scholarship Fund dedicated to the memory of Rod Mead.

South of the border, in neighboring Connecticut, The Litchfield Hills Historical Automobile Club will feature a massive display of vintage vehicles, classics, street rods and antique tractors this weekend as they'll host their 45th annual auto show and swap meet this Sunday, August 22nd at the beautiful Goshen Fairgrounds located on route 63. The event starts off with a gigantic flea market from 8 am to 10 am as patrons are encouraged to bring their shopping lists and take advantage of some bargains galore.

Michael J. Rivera/Townsquare Media

The Car Show begins at 10 am as masks MUST be worn by all attendees and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. A D.J. will spin tunes that take us back to the good ol' days (again, my kind of entertainment) and Raymond Royals will have the honor of being your announcer as he brings you up to speed on the day's events. Plaques will be awarded to the first 300 cars that are on display, so if you are exhibiting your classic set of wheels, get there early to receive a keepsake souvenir.

Don't forget to bring your appetite as food vendors will also be serving up some of your lunch time favorites including FRESH corn on the cob (sounds delicious, doesn't it!) $4 gets you in the door for a family, fun friendly day and youngsters 6 and under are admitted FREE. keep in mind, a People's Choice Award ceremony takes place at 3pm. Start your engines and head on south to experience a blast from the past that you'll never forget as our tri-state region is FINALLY returning to a sense of normalcy where residents and visitors band together to support the community in high fashion. Keep in mind, this event will be held, rain OR shine.