Massachusetts Folks Remember These Interesting Garage Items from Years Past

If there is one thing that sticks out in mind as a kid growing up in Western Massachusetts during the '80s and '90s it was the weird, interesting, junky, and dangerous items that my dad, uncle, and parents of friends had stored in their garages.

It was a different world back then and while I don't want to say that parents didn't care as much, the concern of having a clean, organized, and hazard-free garage just wasn't as much of a priority for many as it is today. Then again, kids probably shouldn't be playing in the garage especially back then.

My Dad Was Definitely a 'Lawnmower Man'

I remember when I lived in North Adams my dad had like 4 or 5 lawnmowers and maybe two of them actually worked. My uncle on the other hand probably had 12 lawnmowers that didn't work, girly calendars, flammable fluids, not to mention 4 or 5 gas cans and 2 or 3 motorcycles. As a matter of fact, the junk in his garage extended out into his driveway and backyard but that's a story for a different day.

I'm sure you probably had similar experiences when you were a kid whether it was your dad having a bunch of lawnmowers or paint cans that would never see the light of day ever again. Maybe your dad was like my neighbor who always seemed to be working on a project car that never got out of the garage or maybe there were 4 or 5 bicycles stuffed in the garage, three of which had flat tires. No matter where you grew up in Massachusetts be it Boston, Springfield, or the Berkshires many garages back then seemed to be a catchall for junk, broken-down vehicles, and shattered dreams.

Garages Were the Original "Man Caves"

Before there was the ever-so-popular "man cave" men had their garages as an escape from wives, kids, and everyday household chores. Maybe we are more sophisticated with our garages today or maybe we all yearn for that great escape spot, the original "man cave." Either way, let's go all the way back to the decade of decadence, the '80s, and see what interesting and hazardous treasures were hanging around Dad's garage.

