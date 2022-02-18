Violent Fugitive Who Hit Boylston Officer With Car Is In Custody

A violent fugitive, who authorities say struck a Boylson Police Officer with a motor vehicle a couple of days ago, has been captured. According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page and website, Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, members of the United States Marshals Service, Fitchburg Police Officers, and Troopers from the State Police-Leominster Barracks were able to apprehend the suspect early this morning without incident.

39-Year-Old Bryan Walker is in Custody...

According to the post, Troopers, Marshals, and Officers converged on an apartment at 20 Wilson Avenue in Fitchburg, where they took 39-year-old Bryan Walker into custody.

BRYAN WALKER - Photo: Massachusetts State Police

Walker faces 8 charges in association with the case...

Walker is facing numerous charges including Attempted murder; Assault and battery on a Police Officer causing serious bodily injury; Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; Assault and battery on a police officer; Trafficking in cocaine over 36 grams; Leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal-injury; Reckless operation of a motor vehicle; and Speeding.

Google Maps

(Above: Google Maps location of 39-year-old Bryan Walker's arrest)

Here is the account of what happened Wednesday:

On Wednesday morning, the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit attempted to execute a search warrant at 182 Mechanic St., Fitchburg, pursuant to an ongoing investigation. Walker was the target of that investigation. The Gang Unit was assisted by members of a Worcester County drug task force, which includes members of local area police departments. As Troopers and task force members approached the address, Walker exited the residence and reached a vehicle before officers could stop him. While fleeing the scene in the vehicle he struck the Boylston police officer who was on foot. - MSP

Officer suffered serious injuries on Wednesday...

The officer, who was struck by the motor vehicle, a member of the Task Force, suffered serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to UMass Medical Center. The Boylston Police Officer continues to undergo treatment and further tests.

