Virtual Commencement Scheduled for the Berkshire Community College Class of 2020

The 60th commencement ceremony at Berkshire Community College will be unlike the other 59. The pandemic is forcing every school, church, and business to conduct activities in a way that we have always taken for granted.

Friday May 29th at 4:30 the Berkshire Community College will broadcast its commencement ceremony on Pittsfield Community TV (PCTV), according to a post on BCC’s website. Pictures of students will be shown when the graduate’s name is read during the ceremony. This is the students link to upload pictures.

The BCC online post states: "Each of us wants to make this event meaningful, and though we would prefer to be physically together, our goal is to ensure that you are recognized and honored with pride and joy by our entire community on commencement day”. It continues: “We promise to make it special for you, and look forward to celebrating you both virtually on May 29, and physically next year.”

Graduates will receive their diplomas in the mail and according to BBC’s website post, grads from 2020 will have the opportunity to join the class of 2021 at their commencement at Tanglewood next year on June 4th.

The web post also states: "While this could of course never replace the experience of an in-person Commencement, we are working hard to create the spirit and joy of this very special day in a virtual setting."

Pittsfield Community TV (PCTV) can be watched through Spectrum on channel 1302 in Pittsfield, Dalton and Richmond. It can also be viewed on their FB page and online through their website.

Congratulations to all the BBC grads and all the students part of the Class of 2020!