Virtual Tree Lighting and Drive Thru Santa Visits in Lenox

With coronavirus spikes happening all around us, the Lenox Community Center is providing an alternate approach to the town's Annual Tree Lighting this year and following that, the center has a fun and safe way to see Santa Claus.

According to a press release from the center, since residents can’t be together for the Annual Tree Lighting… it’s going virtual this year so that everyone can be together in spirit!

This Friday, (December 4th) at 6:00 pm residents can watch Santa’s live Facebook feed on the Community Center’s Facebook page as he magically lights the Christmas Tree in Lilac Park.

You can find the center's page here:

You can join in by turning on your Holiday lights at exactly 6:00 pm and spread some cheer in your neighborhood!

Following the virtual tree lighting ceremony, its time to say hello to Santa Claus. The Community Center is excited to offer a socially distanced opportunity for Lenox students, residents and their families to see Santa outdoors at the community center after from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

Registration is required, and upon your registration, you will be given a specific time frame for your personal drive-through visit with Santa. Santa’s helpers will be on hand, wearing face coverings and gloves to pass out goodie bags and to accept letters to Santa.

Registration closes at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, December 2nd and a confirmation email will be sent on Thursday, December 3rd with details. That email will act as your ticket to visit Santa. Please note, each vehicle must register separately.

To register, please go here.

Remember, safety first! In accordance with state regulations, face masks must be worn by all attendees when receiving a goodie bag. All attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times! Don’t worry if you miss Santa at the Community Center – you can still drop off your letter to the mailbox at the LCC through Sunday, December 13th.

Don’t forget to include your address so Santa can write back!