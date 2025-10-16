There's nothing like a New England Christmas, and in Berkshire County, one of the most anticipated and popular weekends will be coming up in less than two months.

Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas Returns on December 6-7.

The 36th Annual Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas will return once again. It's an event that not only attracts locals but also folks from around the world will make their way to the Berkshires for this celebrated weekend in Stockbridge.

Three Big Events Scheduled for Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas

According to the Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce (the organization that hosts the weekend's festivities), the weekend will be filled with festive events, including historic property tours, a holiday concert, and Norman Rockwell's Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas re-creation.

Volunteers Needed for Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas

While this event is beloved by many folks throughout the world, there are many moving parts that make it run smoothly. In order to make this year's Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas weekend a success, the Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers who want to help out with the Historic Property Tour on Saturday, December 6. The tour takes place from 11 am - 3 pm, and two volunteers per shift are needed. According to the chamber, volunteers will be given information by the property owners and will assist them in showing the homes to the interested visitors. The role won't be an actual tour guide but more of a greeter and extra security. Volunteers will be offered a complimentary ticket to view other homes featured in the tour before or after shifts.

Holiday Concert and Ticket/Button Station Opportunities

Volunteers are also needed for the Holiday Concert on Saturday and at the ticket/button station on Sunday. The holiday concert will be at the First Congregational Church on December 6th from 4:15 - 6:30 pm. Volunteers will verify tickets, hand out programs, enjoy the concert, and assist with the closing. The Sunday ticket/button station tasks include volunteers verifying tickets and distributing buttons outdoors.

Contact Information for Folks Who Want to Volunteer

If you are interested in volunteering at this historic event, contact the Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce by November 8th. Call (413) 298-5200 or email info@stockbridgechamber.org.

