Volunteers Are Needed For This Year’s Trunk-Or-Treat

The Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School located at 318 Monument Valley Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts will present a unique Halloween event: "Trunk-Or-Treat" will take place on Saturday, October 31st (All Hallow's Eve) between the hours of 2 and 4 pm as their goal is to host a family fun and safe event for their students and families. Masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced during this get-together.

There is one caveat to this presentation: Volunteers are needed to help set up and break down the designated areas where all participants are going to be spaced at least 6 feet apart from each other as a Halloween themed trunk also needs to be filled to capacity with delicious treats.

If you would like to lend a hand, e-mail: wjsmith112@me.com OR call (413) 358-3403. You must reserve your spot by no later than Friday, October 23rd or the event will be subject to cancellation. Your help is much needed as statistics show there is a major decrease in people donating just a few hours of their free time as the positive end result brings quality time to families throughout the south county region.

This yearly gathering is a community-oriented event that also includes an assortment of ghosts, goblins and creatures that lurk in the facility, so enter at your own risk. As an added incentive, families and students will receive a pre-packaged treat upon arrival prior to the afternoon's festivities as everyone is welcome to laugh, dance and enjoy the day.

The Muddy Brook PTA is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss the status of this get-together on Monday, October 26th at 4 pm. Since this is an outdoor event, it is suggested that you bring a lawn or camp chair, masks MUST be worn and social distancing guidelines apply.

For more information on The Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School, log on to their web site by going here.

