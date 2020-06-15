Volunteers Are Needed This Summer In Neighboring Columbia County

Summer is just around the corner and our friends at High-N-Mighty Therapeutic and Driving Center Incorporated in neighboring Columbia county need YOU as they are looking for dedicated individuals who are interested in volunteering their time at least once a week to assist the facility's horses in all aspects. It's your chance to spend some quality time outdoors and help out a worthy cause in our community.

Volunteer positions include horse handling, side walking, summer camp assistance and much more. As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, strict guidelines and proper social distancing will remain in effect as they are also operating under new protocols, but the organization STILL remains committed to providing those who wish to donate their time as they will provide all volunteers with a rewarding experience.

If you are interesting in donating some of your time to help out these "cool" four legged friends or you're a current volunteer looking to reserve a spot in the summer program, please e mail DianneatDianne@high-n-mighty.org OR info@high-n-mighty.org

You can also phone 1-518-672-4202 OR log on to their web site by going here and while you're on-line, please take some time and donate to the organization's COVID-19 fund raiser and place an order for their unique protective masks with all proceeds to assist their equine partners. A link will appear with more details when you reach the organization's home page.

High-N-Mighty is conveniently located at 71 Route 21C in Ghent, New York.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of High-N-Mighty for on-air and on-line usage)