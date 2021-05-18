W. Stockbridge Man Offering $1000 For Lost Wedding Ring

Chris Kramek has taken his wedding ring off one time in the last 13 years, and that was for an MRI procedure. Kramek, who runs Haddad Subaru on East St. in Pittsfield, lost his ring while coaching little league over the weekend in Egremont.

The reward of you find it? $1000 in CASH, no questions asked.

Slater and Marjo had a chance to speak with Kramek on Tuesday morning.

"This is brutal, I never take my wedding ring off, just one time for an MRI back in the day. I was helping my wife coach our kids' little league on Saturday at French Park in Egremont. I was throwing the ball around with my kids, didn't bring my glove that day, so I was catching bare-handed and these kids now, they're ten and they're firing the ball. One of the bigger boys was throwing the ball to me, and the next thing I knew, my wedding ring was gone", said Kramek. "It's gone, I can't find it. The kids were looking around for it, coaches were looking around for it. It's in the outfield, I believe. We've been by with metal detectors, I've had a ridiculous amount of support, but we can't seem to find it."

Kramek posted to his social media account the following.

Kramek said the ring is probably not even worth $1000; however, the sentimental value is huge and he is willing to part with the money to get his ring back.

The Public Market in W. Stockbridge is also offering a $100 reward in addition to Kramek's $1000 cash reward, according to owner Tim Walsh.

