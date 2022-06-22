The Wahconah High School Boys Lacrosse team out of Dalton, Massachusetts has had quite the run, a run that has taken them all the way to the Division IV State Championships.

The Massachusetts State Tournament started with 35 teams and now two are left standing, the number three seeded Wahconach and the number one seeded Sandwich who will face off tonight for the state title.

The game will take place at 5 p.m. this evening at Worcester State University. Those who are not able to attend in person can stream the game live here.

The Wahconah Warriors team buses will leave the high school at 1 p.m. today led by police escort. Supporters are asking community members to come out and line Main St to give the team a proper send-off.