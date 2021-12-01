Wahconah Regional vs Cohasset in Super Bowl Game Today at Gillette

Good luck to the Wahconah Regional Warriors today as they play in the Division VII title game against the Cohasset Skippers at Gillette Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 tonight. The Warriors have gone undefeated in the 11 games they’ve played this season. Going in you’ve got to feel as if the Wahconah is the favorite to win against the Skippers that posted a 9-2 record this season in the South Shore League.

The Warriors have manhandled opponents this season outscoring the other guys 368 to 140. They posted shutouts against Lee/Lenox Memorial and Lunenburg and only allowed a touchdown in games against Agawam and Northbridge. West Springfield proved to be the toughest game this year only losing to Wahconah by 2 points in late October in Dalton. The final score was 22 to 20.

Cohasset will not be a pushover. Although they have not shown the offensive power that Wahconah has displayed this season they are expected to play the Warriors tough today. Cohasset beat Hamilton-Wenham Regional 21 to 7 and Mashpee 14 to 8 to get to today’s Super Bowl game against the Warriors. Wahconah beat up on Clinton 48 to 8 and Northbridge 22 to 7 to reach the pinnacle game today against Cohasset.

You will be able to watch the game from the comfort of your home tonight through live streams on patriots.com and through CBS Boston.

Good luck to Wahconah tonight as they try to bring a Super Bowl Championship home to the Berkshires. Whatever the outcome congratulations to the Warriors on an outstanding season. Go Blue!

