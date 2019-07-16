It’s just around the corner – that one day when men from all walks of life, business, civil service, and government don women’s shoes and walk a mile down North Street in Pittsfield in an effort to bring awareness to and put a halt to sexual, domestic and dating violence.

The ninth annual Berkshire County “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence” will takes to the street during Pittsfield’s Third Thursday event on September 19th, rain or shine in downtown Pittsfield.

The event may not take place until September, but sign-ups are open and ready for you to register. Walkers can register online at www.elizabethfreemancenter.org/walk-mile-2019 or the night of the march. Pledge forms are available online or by calling Elizabeth Freeman Center at 413-499-2425.

The march will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the corner of North Street and Columbus Avenue. Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise funds through pledges as individuals or as teams to support life-saving services for survivors of violence and prevention education for youth.

With a little work, you can also get some cool swag. Walkers who raise $55 or more will receive a 2019 Walk a Mile commemorative t-shirt. Proceeds from the event will benefit EFC, the domestic violence/rape crisis organization in Berkshire County.

For more information call 413-499-2425 or email info@elizabethfreemancenter.org.

About Elizabeth Freeman Center – EFC provides free and confidential, life-saving 24-hour services to help adult and child survivors of violence, including a hotline, shelter, emergency transportation, counseling, court advocacy, Safe Pet, supervised visitation, and specialized services for immigrants, LGBQT persons, rural survivors, and survivors with disabilities. It also works with children and youth in county schools, providing violence prevention education. EFC has offices in North Adams, Pittsfield and Great Barrington, with staff in the Adams and Pittsfield Police Departments, three county courts and Berkshire County Kids’ Place.