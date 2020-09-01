Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Virtually

'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' looks a little different this year as it is a virtual event due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Last year more than 900 Berkshire County residents of all ages and backgrounds took to the street and walked a mile united against rape, sexual assault, and gender violence. Together the event raised over $90,000 to support Elizabeth Freeman Center's life-saving services.

This year the community will take a virtual walk. The group needs your help to make this year's 'Walk a Mile' as memorable and successful as ever. Here's how you can participate:

Spread the word that EFC is here, open, and ready to help.

Take photos and videos at various Walk a Virtual Mile displays and share on social media with #wereherewewalk to join Elizabeth Freeman Center in spreading awareness about sexual and domestic violence in Berkshire County.

Walk a Virtual Mile between Tuesday, Sept. 8 and Friday, Sept. 18.

Register and help the organization raise funds with your family, friends, and coworkers.

Donate so that the organization can raise the funds that they desperately need to continue to fight gender based violence.

Stay tuned for more details! Visit their Facebook and Instagram pages for updates, acknowledgements, and to follow the hashtag #wereherewewalk

So let's do our part and Walk a Mile in the fight against rape, sexual assault, and gender violence throughout Berkshire County and beyond.

(image taken from the Elizabeth Freeman Center's Facebook page)