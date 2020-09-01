Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Virtually
'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' looks a little different this year as it is a virtual event due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Last year more than 900 Berkshire County residents of all ages and backgrounds took to the street and walked a mile united against rape, sexual assault, and gender violence. Together the event raised over $90,000 to support Elizabeth Freeman Center's life-saving services.
This year the community will take a virtual walk. The group needs your help to make this year's 'Walk a Mile' as memorable and successful as ever. Here's how you can participate:
- Spread the word that EFC is here, open, and ready to help.
- Take photos and videos at various Walk a Virtual Mile displays and share on social media with #wereherewewalk to join Elizabeth Freeman Center in spreading awareness about sexual and domestic violence in Berkshire County.
- Walk a Virtual Mile between Tuesday, Sept. 8 and Friday, Sept. 18.
- Register and help the organization raise funds with your family, friends, and coworkers.
- Donate so that the organization can raise the funds that they desperately need to continue to fight gender based violence.
- Stay tuned for more details! Visit their Facebook and Instagram pages for updates, acknowledgements, and to follow the hashtag #wereherewewalk
So let's do our part and Walk a Mile in the fight against rape, sexual assault, and gender violence throughout Berkshire County and beyond.
(image taken from the Elizabeth Freeman Center's Facebook page)