“Walk-In” Vaccination Clinics Open this Week in the Berkshires…Hundreds and Hundreds of Pfizer Vaccines Available

Time to get your vaccine if you have not yet been jabbed. Currently there are 600 appointments available for the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in North Adams according to the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative for the clinic this Thursday (May 6th) at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish. The Parish is one of 3 "Walk In Clinics" available in the Berkshires. No appointment or registration is required...just walk in and get vaccinated.

In Pittsfield there is a "Walk In Clinic" at the Berkshire Community College Paterson Field House at 1350 West Street in Pittsfield on Thursday from 4 to 7 pm. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

In South County the Du Bois Regional Middle School is holding a "Walk In Clinic" administering the Pfizer vaccine this Wednesday from 4 to 7pm. The school is located at 313 Monument Valley Road in Great Barrington.

If you feel more comfortable making an appointment for a vaccine use this link to the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative.

It has been a troubling sign that as more vaccines become available there are fewer people willing to get vaccinated. Those people are putting themselves, family members, friends and co-workers in jeopardy on contracting COVID-19.

Even if you have been vaccinated you still run the risk of becoming infected. Although according to data released last week by the Mass Department of Public Health the percentage rate is low, it is happening in the Bay State. The data release stated that as of April 27th there were 1,798 cases of people testing positive for COVID after being fully vaccinated. The percentage adds up to about 0.1%.

Although there have not been any deaths reported in Mass from positive cases after being considered fully vaccinated, there have been reported hospitalizations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person is considered fully vaccinated after two weeks of receiving their second shot of either Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks following a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.