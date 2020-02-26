Walking on Ice Covered Bodies of Water is Currently Dangerous

With recent warmer temperatures across much of Massachusetts, state officials are warning the public of the dangers associated with walking on ice over bodies of water, including lakes, ponds, reservoirs, streams, and rivers. Public safety and recreation officials from the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the Massachusetts State Police (MSP), the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife), and the Department of Fire Services (DFS) remind residents and visitors to be conscious of the risks associated with walking on ice, particularly after warm weather, and ask that the public refrain from doing so.

The winter season offers unique outdoor recreational opportunities for the public to enjoy, including ice fishing, ice skating, and snowmobiling; unfortunately, year after year state and local officials receive and respond to reports of individuals falling through thin ice. In a short period of time, an individual who falls into icy waters can experience hypothermia like symptoms, which can become fatal if not treated immediately. Hypothermia symptoms include shivering, dizziness, hunger, nausea, accelerated breathing, difficulty speaking, lack of coordination, fatigue, and an increase in heart rate.

You can find a list of ice safety tips by going here.