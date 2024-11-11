Massachusetts shoppers have easy access to Walmart as there are 48 stores across the Bay State. If you shop at Walmart and pay via cash, now is the time to start paying attention to the condition of the bills that you're using as payment.

Massachusetts Walmart Stores are No Longer Accepting Certain Forms of Cash

According to various online sources, Walmart is no longer accepting on-dollar bills with visible damage. I can't tell you how many times I have paid for items with cash that had been ripped in half and taped back together or had writing on the bills and the stores accepted it. However, that was then, things are changing now.

What Counts as Visible Damage?

Visible damage would include one-dollar bills that have tears, cut edges, major aging, or moisture-related wear and tear. Plus, I'm sure the taped-back-together bills aren't accepted either. If you have damaged bills in your wallet it's wise to go to your bank and exchange them for bills that are in good shape.

Why is Walmart Doing This?

Walmart is cracking down on accepting damaged bills as a way to reduce counterfeit issues and protect staff, customers, and the banking system. If you have any questions regarding this policy you can contact Walmart by going here or by contacting your local Walmart. Walmart has 48 locations in Massachusetts in the following areas:

Abington

Avon

Bellingham

Brockton

Chelmsford

Chicopee

Danvers

Fairhaven

Fall River

Framingham

Gardner

Hadley

Halifax

Hudson

Leicester

Leominster

Lunenburg

Lynn

Methuen

North Adams

North Attleboro

North Dartmouth

North Oxford

North Reading

Northampton

Northborough

Orange

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Quincy

Raynham (2)

Salem

Saugus

Seekonk

Springfield

Sturbridge

Swansea

Teaticket

Tewksbury

Walpole

Ware

Wareham

West Boylston

Westfield

Weymouth

Whitinsville

Worcester

Complete Massachusetts Walmart location information can be found by going here.

