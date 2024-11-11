Massachusetts Shoppers: Popular Retailer No Longer Accepting Certain Forms of Cash
Massachusetts shoppers have easy access to Walmart as there are 48 stores across the Bay State. If you shop at Walmart and pay via cash, now is the time to start paying attention to the condition of the bills that you're using as payment.
Massachusetts Walmart Stores are No Longer Accepting Certain Forms of Cash
According to various online sources, Walmart is no longer accepting on-dollar bills with visible damage. I can't tell you how many times I have paid for items with cash that had been ripped in half and taped back together or had writing on the bills and the stores accepted it. However, that was then, things are changing now.
What Counts as Visible Damage?
Visible damage would include one-dollar bills that have tears, cut edges, major aging, or moisture-related wear and tear. Plus, I'm sure the taped-back-together bills aren't accepted either. If you have damaged bills in your wallet it's wise to go to your bank and exchange them for bills that are in good shape.
Why is Walmart Doing This?
Walmart is cracking down on accepting damaged bills as a way to reduce counterfeit issues and protect staff, customers, and the banking system. If you have any questions regarding this policy you can contact Walmart by going here or by contacting your local Walmart. Walmart has 48 locations in Massachusetts in the following areas:
Abington
Avon
Bellingham
Brockton
Chelmsford
Chicopee
Danvers
Fairhaven
Fall River
Framingham
Gardner
Hadley
Halifax
Hudson
Leicester
Leominster
Lunenburg
Lynn
Methuen
North Adams
North Attleboro
North Dartmouth
North Oxford
North Reading
Northampton
Northborough
Orange
Pittsfield
Plymouth
Quincy
Raynham (2)
Salem
Saugus
Seekonk
Springfield
Sturbridge
Swansea
Teaticket
Tewksbury
Walpole
Ware
Wareham
West Boylston
Westfield
Weymouth
Whitinsville
Worcester
Complete Massachusetts Walmart location information can be found by going here.
