One of America's biggest retailers is making a big change, which will be a positive one for Massachusetts customers.

Right now, my family takes advantage of Walmart's convenient pickup service. My wife does the shopping online, and then I go to the store at my designated pick-up time frame, park in one of the designated spots, call the number, and a Walmart team member brings my items to my vehicle. It beats spending hours fighting big crowds and waiting in long lines on a Saturday.

After reading the latest Walmart news, I may switch to having Walmart deliver my items right to my home. Here's what I'm talking about. In an article by Men's Journal, it was reported that Walmart plans to be able to offer delivery services to 95% of Americans within three hours by the end of the year. This news was shared by Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon on April 24.

The feeling is that since Walmart builds and uses the latest technology to improve customer service, the retail mammoth can offer this service to its customers. In a time when customers want their items right now, it only makes sense that Walmart would up its delivery game. If they can offer it, why not?

Like I said, I may switch to the delivery service. If I know I can get my goods within three hours, that's pretty good. You gotta love technology.

Walmart has nearly 50 stores in Massachusetts, including the following cities and towns:

Abington

Avon

Bellingham

Brockton

Chelmsford

Chicopee

Danvers

Fairhaven

Fall River

Framingham

Gardner

Hadley

Halifax

Hudson

Leicester

Leominster

Lunenburg

Lynn

Methuen

North Adams

North Attleboro

North Dartmouth

North Oxford

North Reading

Northampton

Northborough

Orange

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Quincy

Raynham (2)

Salem

Saugus

Seekonk

Springfield

Sturbridge

Swansea

Teaticket

Tewksbury

Walpole

Ware

Wareham

West Boylston

Westfield

Weymouth

Whitinsville

Worcester

While the plan is to offer the three-hour delivery service by the end of the year, keep in mind that not every store may be able to offer it. It's always a good idea to check in advance.

