Popular Retailer Making Big Change That Massachusetts Customers Will Love
One of America's biggest retailers is making a big change, which will be a positive one for Massachusetts customers.
Right now, my family takes advantage of Walmart's convenient pickup service. My wife does the shopping online, and then I go to the store at my designated pick-up time frame, park in one of the designated spots, call the number, and a Walmart team member brings my items to my vehicle. It beats spending hours fighting big crowds and waiting in long lines on a Saturday.
After reading the latest Walmart news, I may switch to having Walmart deliver my items right to my home. Here's what I'm talking about. In an article by Men's Journal, it was reported that Walmart plans to be able to offer delivery services to 95% of Americans within three hours by the end of the year. This news was shared by Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon on April 24.
The feeling is that since Walmart builds and uses the latest technology to improve customer service, the retail mammoth can offer this service to its customers. In a time when customers want their items right now, it only makes sense that Walmart would up its delivery game. If they can offer it, why not?
Like I said, I may switch to the delivery service. If I know I can get my goods within three hours, that's pretty good. You gotta love technology.
Walmart has nearly 50 stores in Massachusetts, including the following cities and towns:
Abington
Avon
Bellingham
Brockton
Chelmsford
Chicopee
Danvers
Fairhaven
Fall River
Framingham
Gardner
Hadley
Halifax
Hudson
Leicester
Leominster
Lunenburg
Lynn
Methuen
North Adams
North Attleboro
North Dartmouth
North Oxford
North Reading
Northampton
Northborough
Orange
Pittsfield
Plymouth
Quincy
Raynham (2)
Salem
Saugus
Seekonk
Springfield
Sturbridge
Swansea
Teaticket
Tewksbury
Walpole
Ware
Wareham
West Boylston
Westfield
Weymouth
Whitinsville
Worcester
While the plan is to offer the three-hour delivery service by the end of the year, keep in mind that not every store may be able to offer it. It's always a good idea to check in advance.
