The holidays have come and gone, and for many Massachusetts folks, some items may not have been a good fit, both literally and in taste. Maybe you are one of those folks. Perhaps you received a duplicate item, or you can't use the gift you received. This means refund/store credit time.

During the holidays, my family holds on to our receipts just in case someone receives an unwanted/duplicate item. I have already made a trip to my local Walmart in Pittsfield to return some clothes. However, I waited a few days after Christmas to make the return. I have made the mistake of returning items on December 26, and it always seems like a madhouse with long lines and sometimes grumpy customers. Waiting a few days to return my items and going at an off time during the day really made the experience much more enjoyable, well, as enjoyable as returning items can be. You know what I mean.

What is Walmart's Return Policy?

As you may or may not know, Walmart's return policy is pretty straightforward. Most items sold by the retailer, whether online or in-store, have a 90-day return window with a receipt. The retailer notes that most Consumer Electronics are returnable within 30 days, and wireless phones are returnable within 14 days. In addition, Walmart has an extended holiday return policy where if an item was purchased between October 1 and December 31, it can be returned by January 31.

Massachusetts Walmart Stores Only Close Their Doors for 2 Days Per Year

One thing that I found interesting when I was waiting in line to return my items was that I heard a Walmart team member say to a customer that Walmart only closes two days per year. Those days are Thanksgiving and Christmas. Now there are some schedule adjustments for other holidays (check your local store), but whether you're shopping at the Pittsfield, Worcester, Springfield, or any Walmart store in Massachusetts and beyond, barring an emergency, Walmart will be open for you 363 days per year.

