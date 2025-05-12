Memorial Day Hours for Walmart Stores in Massachusetts

Memorial Day will be here before you know it, and the May 26th holiday will have Massachusetts folks participating in events honoring our veterans. Traditionally, Memorial Day has also been a holiday when people host cookouts, picnics, and parties, as many consider it the unofficial start of summer.

While some holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas have many retailers closing their doors for the day, Memorial Day is one where most keep their doors open, Costco being the exception.

Are Massachusetts Walmart Stores Open on Memorial Day?

Walmart is one of the retailers that will keep its doors open on Memorial Day, which is good to know in case you have any last-minute shopping to do for your Memorial Day gathering or if you want to do general shopping that day.

Do Massachusetts Walmart Stores Have Adjusted Hours on Memorial Day?

For many Walmart stores, including ones in Massachusetts, Walmart is running normal hours on May 26, which is 6 am -11 pm. Now, there could be an exception here or there, so if you want to be 100% sure, you can always call your store before you head out to do your shopping.

Massachusetts Walmart Stores are Open on Most Holidays Throughout the Year

Not only is Walmart open on Memorial Day, but the retailer is open on most holidays, making it one of the go-to places for last-minute shopping on days when special gatherings occur. For 2025, Walmart is only closed on two holidays, those are Thanksgiving (11/27) and Christmas Day (12/25).

How Many Walmart Stores are in Massachusetts?

According to Walmart's website, there are 48 stores in Massachusetts, including Worcester, Springfield, Pittsfield, and 45 more.

