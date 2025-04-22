2 Big Retailers Will Open Massachusetts Stores on May 26

The sizzle and scents are in the air as folks throughout Massachusetts are excited that grilling season is taking off.

One big holiday for grilling is Memorial Day. Many people have the day off from work, and it's a great opportunity to reunite with family while serving up some delicious hot dogs and hamburgers fresh off the grill.

Of course, Memorial Day is much more than picnics and food. It's also a time to remember and pay tribute to those who fought and lost their lives in battle, so we can continue to enjoy our daily freedoms. This Memorial Day, if you can visit a cemetery, attend a parade, or take a few moments of silence to think about our fallen service members, please do so. Without them, our lives could look much different.

There's no doubt that many people will be hosting and attending picnics on Memorial Day. If you are the one hosting, it's been confirmed that two big retailers, including Walmart and Target, will keep their doors open on Memorial Day. As a matter of fact, most major retailers and big box stores will be open on May 26, with Costco and perhaps some local businesses being an exception. It's always a good idea to call ahead.

No matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between, this Memorial Day, if you need something for your picnic at the last minute, you can count on going to these retailers and seeing the doors open, which should give you peace of mind. It's worth noting that not all Massachusetts Walmart and Target stores may necessarily run the same Memorial Day hours, so it's worth checking your store before heading out.

