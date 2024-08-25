Walmart Recalls Kid’s Drink In 26 States, Including Massachusetts
School is starting back up again in Massachusetts and many smart parents stocked up well in advance on school supplies and kid-friendly snacks to pack in lunchboxes such as peanut butter and jelly, granola bars, yogurt, crackers, cookies, and apple juice.
But wait. Hold on a moment on that last one. There is a major recall happening currently on apple juice sold at Walmart. You may want to hang on packing those lunchboxes and find out if what you bought for your child is SAFE.
The public safety watchdogs at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have alerted us about a Walmart brand of apple juice that is being recalled due to having high levels of arsenic.
Back in June 2023, the FDA set guidance levels that allowed no more than 10 parts per billion of inorganic arsenic in apple juice. The brand sold at Walmart, Great Value, contains more than 13 parts per billion. Hence, the recall.
The Great Value apple juice was shipped to Walmart locations in 26 states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
Arsenic poisoning can be quite serious. Symptoms can be mild to severe and can be felt within 30 minutes of ingesting. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.
Specifically, the item being recalled is six-packs of Great Value 100% Apple Juice in 8-oz. plastic bottles with a Best If Used By date of "12 28 24". The six-packs also feature a UPC code of 0-78742-29655-5.
Consumers who have purchased this product should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. For more info, please visit the FDA's website by clicking here.
