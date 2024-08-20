2 Big Department Stores are Open on Labor Day in Massachusetts

Labor Day is not that far off in the distance and many Massachusetts residents will be getting those last-minute vacation and out-of-town trips in before the kids return to school. Others throughout the commonwealth will host or attend backyard picnics to celebrate the end of the summer vacation. Either way, Labor Day weekend will be fun and maybe a little sad for some folks as we say goodbye to summer and look ahead to fall.

If you are someone who waits until the last minute to do holiday shopping you're probably aware that on some holiday weekends if you wait to go shopping for those hot dog buns on the actual holiday you're out of luck as many places are closed but what about Labor Day?

Two Big Retail Stores Will Be Open on Labor Day in Massachusetts

If you plan to do your picnic shopping on Labor Day Monday, you have quite a few options to choose from as many places will be holding regular store hours including Walmart and Target. According to Retail Me Not, most Walmart stores will be open with regular store hours, ditto for Target. Of course, it's always a good idea to double-check and make sure the store closest to you is open and isn't holding any special store hours on Sept. 2.

It's not difficult to find a Target or Walmart in Massachusetts as both retailers have many locations throughout the Bay State including Boston, Holyoke, Westfield, Worcester, and the list goes on and on.

What Other Stores are Open on Labor Day in Massachusetts?

The Retail Me Not site has quite a list of retailers that will be open on Labor Day including Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Big Lots, Dollar Tree, and more. You can check out the entire list by going here.

