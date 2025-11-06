The holiday season is upon which means things are going to get very busy quickly. Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. The holiday falls on November 27 this year, and families throughout Massachusetts will come together for a Thanksgiving feast.

Of course, preparing for Thanksgiving is no small task. If you are the one hosting the dinner at home, you probably have your go-to stores to purchase the items you need to prepare for the big dinner. When you have to buy so many items, including food, cutlery, napkins, and tablecloths, to name a few, it's good to have a plan instead of waiting until the last minute to try to cram in all of your Thanksgiving shopping.

Massachusetts Walmart Stores Will be Closed on November 27

If you are a super Thanksgiving planner, great! If you wait until the last minute, you could be out of luck. If you plan on shopping for Thanksgiving items on November 27, the chances of finding a store that's open are slim, and that includes Walmart.

Walmart, a store that is open on many holidays throughout the year, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Whether you shop at the Walmart stores in Pittsfield, Westfield, Springfield, or anywhere in between, Walmart's doors will be locked on November 27.

Which Other Grocery Retailers in Massachusetts are Closed on Thanksgiving Day?

Walmart isn't the only grocery retailer that will be closed on Thanksgiving. Big Y, Stop & Shop, Market 32/Price Chopper, Costco, BJ's, and many others will all be shut down for the November holiday. So make sure you plan ahead. If you forget an item and don't realize it until Thanksgiving Day, you may have to get creative.

