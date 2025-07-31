Massachusetts if full of fantastic local eateries and restaurants to grab a bite to eat whether you're just grabbing a bite or dining it. This is clear throughout the state if you're in Boston, or out on the west side of the Bay State in the Berkshires. But what if you're looking for a spot just slightly more lowkey than some other joints? If that's the case and you happen to be craving some tacos (because who doesn't love tacos), we now know where the best hole-in-the-wall taco joint is in Massachusetts.

The popular lifestyle and food publication 'Cheapism' released its picks for the best hole-in-the-wall taco spot in every state. As it turns out, the hidden gem that was picked for the Bay State has had its share of accolades previously.

What is the Best Hole-In-The-Wall Taco Joint in Massachusetts?

This Mexican restaurant has previously been known as one of the best taco spots in America, as well as being one of the top 100 U.S. restaurants, according to Yelp. The results have been released from 'Cheapism' with their pick being a great taco joint out in Waltham, known as Taqueria El Amigo.

If you find yourself craving tacos, this is definitely the spot to hit up! Here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about why Taqueria El Amigo is the best hole-in-the-wall taco spot in Massachusetts:

Taqueria El Amigo has earned its stripes in Waltham as a go-to for legit tacos. Regulars talk up the smoky-sweet al pastor, the melt-in-your-mouth lengua, and the chorizo that brings real heat. The house-made tortillas get plenty of praise, and the aguas frescas — especially the horchata — have their own loyal following.

It's often that those hole-in-the-wall spots serve up some of the best food in general. And this spot apparently has the best tacos, so why wouldn't you put this on your must-try list, Massachusetts!

