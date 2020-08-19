WAM Theatre Annonces Their Fall Schedule

WAM Theatre is pleased to announce their 2020 fall schedule will be presented on a virtual basis to nationwide loyal audiences. Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven, Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston announced these digital productions will take place during the months of October and November.

In a recent statement, van Ginhoven reiterated:

"For the past few months we have been grappling with what our fall season will look like in this current world. It felt important, in a pandemic, in an election year and at a time when we are having a national reckoning around race, that WAM find a way to tell the stories of our previously announced plays"

Two of the presentations include "ROE" by Lisa Loomer which is scheduled to run between October 17th and October 20th and Larissa FastHorse's "The Thanksgiving Play" is scheduled to take center stage from November 19th to November 22nd. Again, both of these plays will be presented on a "virtual basis".

WAM Theater is locally based here in Berkshire county, Massachusetts which operates at the intersection of arts and activism as they create presentations for gender equality and their vision of LIVE theater as a form of philanthropy. In addition to mainstage productions and special events, other activities include innovative community engagement programs and The Fresh Takes Play Reading Series. The organization also has provided paid work to over 400 LOCAL theater artists.

Since their inception in 2010 they have donated over $75,000 to 19 global and local charities that focus on assisting members of the community in various ways. They are also a high profile civic organization which strives for on-going professional and personal accomplishments for their hard-working staff.

They have been widely recognized for having a positive impact on cultural and community development in our region as they were also recipients of The Creative Economy Standout Berkshire Trendsetter Award and were also named Outstanding Philanthropy Corporation of the Year by The Western Massachusetts Chapter of Fund Raising Professionals.

For more information, you can log on to the WAM web site by going here

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a a press release courtesy of The WAM Theater for on-air and on-line usage)