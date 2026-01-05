2026 is here, and while some businesses may be saying hello in the new year, one local business said goodbye to the community just last week.

Over the past several years, we have seen a number of businesses and eateries in Massachusetts close their doors. Many folks aren't going out as much because they don't have the disposable income they once did. Residents around the county and state are struggling to pay for everyday necessities, and sometimes they're put in the tough position of having to choose to pay for one necessity over the other. As such, these reasons combined with rising costs are causing many businesses to close their doors and trim the fat in some areas.

During the pandemic and the post-pandemic era, several Berkshire County businesses closed down, as business wasn't as profitable as it was before the pandemic, among other reasons. You can add another Berkshire business to that list, as they shut their doors last week and moved on.

It was recently reported in various local media outlets that Wandering Star Brewery in Pittsfield has closed its doors after operating in Berkshire County for over a decade. The brewery's final day of operation was Wednesday, December 31, 2025. According to The Berkshire Eagle, owner Chris Post and his wife felt that it was time for a new chapter in their lives. The article also stated that the mounting challenges of running a business, coupled with the uncertainty facing many non-U.S. citizens amid shifting federal immigration policies, convinced Post, a British citizen, that it was time for him and his family to explore other opportunities.

Berkshire County Has a Variety of Other Breweries You Can Explore

While Wandering Brewery is no longer in business, there are a variety of other local breweries in the Berkshires you can check out. Get more details on these breweries by going here.

