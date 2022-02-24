Want to Sleep in a Horse Stable? This Renovated Berkshire Barn is a Stunning Airbnb

Berkshire County in western Massachusetts has a wide variety of rental and vacation properties available to their visitors. In an area of Massachusetts that sees 2.5 million visitors pass through every year, folks can choose from mountain chalet-style homes to unique treehouses and historic colonials.

Recently the Berkshires has seen a trend of renovated old churches or barns to become rental properties including a pretty amazing barn located in Chesire, Massachusetts.

Listed by superhost Jane on Airnbn, Mason Hill Farm is a celebration of everything there is to love about the Berkshires. Mountain views, a rushing swimmable brook, a historic restored barn, and outbuildings surrounded by lush forest. Mason Hill is truly the perfect year-round getaway for any traveler.

Originally a working farm in 1815, the historic Mason Hill is a bucolic getaway in the heart of the Berkshires. Situated on eight acres, the original farmhouse is located on the property with the adjoining post and beam barn fully renovated into a rustic yet well-tended living space.

The home is fully equipped with a modern gourmet kitchen with a dual fuel oven and a large comfortable living room and bar area. The adjacent large bedroom also accommodates an extensive library. The home includes a full bath and shower, laundry facilities, and an outdoor cedar-lined shower with a view of the Berkshire sky, one queen bed and one bunk in the bedroom, two single beds in a semi-private sleeping area enclosed by the historic indoor stable off the living room, and one double bed in a semi-private sleeping area adjacent to the kitchen.

There is a large deck off the west side of the barn for casual dining where guests can listen to the rushing sound of Kitchen Brook, a beautiful trout-stocked brook on the property. Enjoy evenings with sausages and s’mores around the large outdoor fire pit. Perfect for family summer vacations, fall foliage, winter skiing and snowmobiling, and reunions.

