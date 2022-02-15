Wanted Man Arrested With Gun By State Police In Worcester

Massachusetts State Police posted on their Facebook page yesterday, about an arrest that was made on Monday, February 7th in Worcester.

Missing inspection sticker prompted the stop...

According to the post, Trooper Richard Caron, assigned to State Police-Brookfield, was driving on Route 9 in Worcester just after 8:00 PM, when he spotted a white Cadillac SUV that was missing an inspection sticker and proceeded to pull the driver over on Ludlow Street.

Trooper Caron approached the vehicle which had three occupants. The driver, who did not have a driver's license was removed from the vehicle for questioning. This is when two members of the Worcester Police Department arrived to assist on the scene.

A passenger was identified as a wanted individual...

A passenger in the rear seat was identified as 24-year-old Francisco Vasquez, of Webster. As it turned out there was an active warrant for his arrest. As such, he was removed from the vehicle and then placed in the rear of a cruiser.

A loaded 9mm handgun was found...

According to the Facebook post, a tow truck was called to remove the vehicle, but a probable cause search was conducted before it was removed from the scene. The search recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition. None of the occupants possessed a license to carry firearms. The on-scene investigation determined that Vasquez had brought the weapon into the vehicle with him and placed it in the cargo area behind him.

(Above: 9mm handgun discovered in the vehicle was load with shown ammunition)

The Operator was given a summons, Vasquez was taken into custody... The operator of the vehicle was issued a criminal summons for operating the vehicle without a license and allowed to leave the scene. Vasquez was transported to the Brookfield Barracks for booking and bail was set at $500, which he eventually made. He was scheduled for arraignment at Worcester District Court on criminal charges including Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.

