Ward’s Cancels March Classes

Ward’s Nursery and Garden Center announces that all free March classes have been cancelled in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. To request class information sheets, please visit Ward's website.

Ward’s remains open daily for those who wish to shop among the spring flower displays and spacious greenhouses and customers should know that high-touch areas are being disinfected regularly throughout the day. Those who need to stay home can also call for delivery: 413-528-0166 or go to Ward's website.