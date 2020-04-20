Ward’s Nursery is Offering Free Tree Seedlings

Great Barrington - Ward’s Nursery & Garden Center is encouraging local children to Celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day in 2020 by planting a tree. To help local children learn more and participate, Ward's Nursery is offering free native Canadian hemlock seedlings to any youth from the age of 2 to 18 years old. Limit is 1 seedling per child. Seedlings are small and easy for young hands to plant. Part of the fun is that hemlock trees (botanical name: Tsuga canadensis) can grow to as much as 70 feet tall and 35 feet wide in the wild. Planting and care instructions are also provided.

Earth Day is Wednesday Apr. 22 and marks the 50th Anniversary of this environment-focused day. You can learn more about Earth Day by going here. Arbor Day has its 148th Anniversary on Friday Apr. 24. You can learn more about Arbor Day history by going here.

Seedlings are available as self-service at the Ward's Nursery pickup tent in the parking lot, 600 Main Street, Great Barrington, during open hours, 9am-5pm, through May 1 or while supplies last. Please maintain your social distance, help yourself and help the earth!

