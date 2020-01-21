Ward’s Offering Free Classes in March

Ward’s Nursery and Garden Center will help gardeners get the growing season started in 2020 with free classes led by environmental and horticultural professionals beginning Saturday Mar. 7, 2020. All classes are FREE but due to limited seating, Ward’s requests patrons pre-register online or by calling 413-528-0166. Classes fill up quickly.

Ward’s Nursery and Garden Center’s free classes during the March open house help customers plan and prepare their gardens by exploring different topics in more depth. Classes are held in the store greenhouses among featured products like new gardening gear, flowering bulbs, cold-hardy annuals and herbs for early spring – all available for purchase.

Specific dates and times for classes follow. Speakers and topics are subject to change. Please confirm by visiting the website or calling the store.

(press release sent to WSBS from Ward's Nursery and Garden Center for online and on-air use, article image taken from Ward's Facebook page)