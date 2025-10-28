Berkshire County may be beautiful right now due to the foliage, but the temperatures are dropping. Although it may not always be visible, many children will need warm clothing this winter. Sheffield Kiwanis is making a great effort for these children, and you can assist in Kiwanis' mission.

The Warm the Children Program to Assist Children in Need of Warm Clothing in Southern Berkshire County is Back for an 18th Year

Now in their 18th year, Sheffield Kiwanis is continuing to provide new winter clothing for area children in need. How the program works is that teachers and others at area schools refer children they believe are eligible for the program. Up to $100 of clothing per child can be purchased at target.com. Kwianis' volunteers verify the purchase for appropriateness before authorizing payment. This means that families must purchase warm clothing for children. Items like toys, books, and video games, for example, aren't appropriate for purchase under the Warm The Children program.

Where Does Funding Come From to Support the Warm The Children Program?

All funding for Warm The Children comes from caring members of the community, businesses, and banks, but mostly from individuals who donate amounts from $25 to $1,000. The amount of donations received determines the number of children Sheffield Kiwanis can help each year. Last year, nearly 300 children from Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional school districts received warm clothing via the Warm The Children program.

Support the Program By Making a Donation

If you are interested and can support the Warm The Children program, you can do so by sending a tax-deductible donation to:

Warm The Children

P.O. Box 683

Sheffield, MA 01257

You can also pay via PayPal or credit card at sheffieldkiwanis.org.

