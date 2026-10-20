Hundreds of Berkshire County Children in Need of Warm Winter Clothing

Kiwanis of Southern Berkshire is once again hosting the Warm the Children program to aid children with warm winter clothing in the Southern Berkshire region.

What is Warm the Children?

I recently spoke with Pat Salvi from Kiwanis of Southern Berkshire, and she explained that Warm the Children provides new winter clothing to local children in need in the Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire school districts. Kiwanis relies on teachers to identify the children who seem to need new jackets, boots, mittens, snowpants, pajamas, and more.

How Does the Warm the Children Program Work?

Pat mentioned that parents shop at target.com and complete the form (which goes home with children from the schools) with specific clothing, sizes & colors, plus alternate choices for their children. Each child is allowed up to $100 worth of clothing. The forms then get returned to the schools, and the Kiwanis volunteers pick them up approximately once a week. They are then distributed to Kiwanis “shoppers” who review the order for appropriateness and place and pay for the order. The clothing is shipped directly to the family’s home. Note: summer clothing, games, toys, video consoles, etc. aren't acceptable items for the Warm the Children program.

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Pat had some more details regarding the Warm the Children program. She stated the following:

As always, we start off with children in kindergarten through grade 8. With sufficient donations, we may be able to include high schools and children under 5. Warm the Children depends entirely on donations from the community - individuals who send $25 to $100 and business that can help more. 100% of all money donated is spent on clothing – Kiwanis pays all administrative expenses.

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Kiwanis Anticipates That the Club Will See the Biggest Need Ever This Year

During my interview, Pat mentioned that last year 300 local children were warmer thanks to the caring community. However, she anticipates that even more children will be in need of warm winter clothing this year. The reason for this is due to rising food and fuel costs and cuts to government programs like SNAP.

How Can I Support the Warm the Children Cause?

You can help Kiwanis help these families by mailing a donation of any amount to Kiwanis: PO Box 683, Sheffield, MA 01257, or by going here.

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