Spring is 25-days away but the Berkshires is getting a taste of spring and winter within the next 24-hours. The National Weather Service out of Albany has been busy. They have issued a Wind Advisory currently in effect until 7 pm tonight. A Winter Storm Watch kicks in tomorrow night through Friday night.

Watching the DOT trucks salting the Mass Pike at 9 am this morning when the outside temperature was 58 is a strange sight to see and goes to show the rollercoaster of a weather pattern we have been in all winter is far from over.

The NWS is predicting strong winds in the Berkshires today in excess of 37 mph. The temps will be dropping quickly this afternoon from the upper 50s to the mid-30s. Some snow that will be heavy at times according to the NWS is predicted overnight Thursday into Friday. A heads up if you’ve been enjoying this warming trend over the last couple of days, the temps are expected to plummet back into the single numbers overnight this weekend and only reach the low 20s on Monday.

Below is the complete National Weather Service forecast for Albany and the Berkshires…

Today-Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 36 by 5pm. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight-Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday-Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night-A slight chance of snow showers before 8pm, then snow, mainly after 1am. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 19. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday-Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 30. East wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday Night-A slight chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday-Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night-Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday-Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night-Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday-Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Monday Night-Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday-Partly sunny, with a high near 33.