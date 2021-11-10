Warning: Berkshire County Residents Being Targeted by New, Sly Scam

Author: Jesse Stewart

Every day another scam rears its ugly head. Whether it's the internet, cell phone texts, traditional phone calls, in this age of technology constantly evolving and the bad guys becoming more sophisticated, we, more than ever, have to be on high alert as scams are sadly part of regular everyday life. I've spoken with a few folks in Berkshire County that are currently dealing with scam issues and it's no picnic.

A fairly new scam that Berkshire County residents have been talking about in Berkshire County Facebook groups entails the potential scamee receiving a phone call. In one instance, the phone call was from this number:

A recorded voice then reports to the scamee that his/her power is about to be shut off due to an overdue bill. At this point a man named David says to the scamee that he/she has to go to CVS or Walgreens, purchase a payer cash card and then call David back with the code on the back of the card. In this particular instance, the potential scamee agreed to do it, hung up the phone, and called National Grid to learn that the scamee's balance was 0. The individual being scammed then called David back asking him "How many people have you ripped off today?" and here's my favorite part..the gates of hell are waiting for him.

Get our free mobile app

Other people in the Facebook group mentioned that the same type of experience happened to them, the only difference is where the call originates from. In one instance, the call came from Amazon. In another instance, the call came from Cambridge.

People asked on Facebook to get the word out about this scam and that's exactly what we're doing. Remember, if it seems or feels like a scam it probably is. If you receive such a phone call, it's a good idea to let the business that is being presented in the phone call know that this is happening and that their name is being used. This way the business can take notice and be aware that these calls are happening.

Since these scammers are trying to get rich off of leading people down a bad path, let's take a look at the richest town in each state.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

While we're talking about wealth, how about a view of the richest person in every state?

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

And since we are on the topic of our country's states, let's look at pets that are banned in each state.