Warning: Due To Scary Risk, Popular Spice Pulled From MA Stores

Listen up, Massachusetts residents. This warning is pretty much for everyone because this food recall involves a product many of us use every day. Whether we sprinkle it on our soups and salads or use it in cooking, black pepper is one of our most popular spices.

Right now, black pepper is part of a huge nationwide recall due to the potential presence of harmful, possibly life-threatening (especially in young children), bacteria. Once again, Salmonella has reared its ugly head.

According to a recent recall alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), this brand of black pepper has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. UBC Food Distributors in Dearborn Michigan is announcing a voluntary recall.

The voluntary recall is for the 7oz plastic containers of Ground Black Pepper under the Baraka brand name. The containers feature a UPC code of 8 22514 26626 6. Also, printed on the back label is an expiration date of January 2026.

In case you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children. It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Get our free mobile app

Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more. Sadly, Listeria contamination can also cause miscarriages among pregnant women.

The FDA stresses that this product was sold and distributed in retail stores nationwide. According to the FDA alert:

Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

If you have this product, simply discard it immediately or bring it back to the place of purchase for an exchange or a refund. For more information, visit the FDA's website here.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood