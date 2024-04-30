Warning! Walmart Product Sold In MA Part Of Genuine Recall

Heads up, Massachusetts! A frozen entree is being pulled from Walmart stores across the Northeast as it has an undeclared allergen that may be deadly. This allergen affects more than 1.9 million Americans.

A certain portion of that 1.9 million are children which makes this recall especially noteworthy since the product in question is a favorite among kids. It is a voluntary recall of frozen pizza sold and distributed throughout the Northeast, notably Walmart stores.

According to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Newport, Vermont-based establishment 802 VT Frozen is recalling over 8,200 pounds of frozen meat pizza due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

From the FSIS media alert:

The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label...The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46308” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Items were distributed to retailers and fundraisers in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Here is a picture of the product being recalled, followed by a description of the item:

Image Courtesy 802 Vermont Frozen via FSIS Image Courtesy 802 Vermont Frozen via FSIS loading...

17.8-oz. cardboard box containing “802 VT Frozen MEAT!!! CRISPY WOOD-FIRED CRUST HAND MADE PIZZA” with “best if used by” dates of April 25, 2024, through April 25, 2025.

According to UCSF Health, soy allergies are usually outgrown by age 3. However, many adults do suffer from them. In the case of infants and small children, soy allergies can potentially be life-threatening.

Symptoms can include skin irritations such as hives and eczema; swelling of lips, tongue, throat, or other parts of the body; wheezing or trouble breathing; dizziness or fainting; and abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Consumers who have purchased this recalled product are urged NOT to consume it and either return it to the place of purchase or simply throw it away. For more on the product recall, visit the FSIS website here.

