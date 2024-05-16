Warning! Walmart Stores Nationwide Pulls Popular Product From Shelves
Heads up, Massachusetts! A major recall has been issued for a popular organic product that has potentially been contaminated with Salmonella. This is a voluntary recall due to the possible major health risk.
You may or may not be aware of the potential symptoms of salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Even otherwise healthy people can suffer from fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Also, it can sometimes lead to more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, arthritis, and endocarditis.
According to a media alert from our good friends at the Food and Drug Administration, the company Natural Sourcing International has issued a voluntary recall of one lot of Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds due to the potential presence of Salmonella.
The products affected by the recall are 32 oz packages with the lot code: 24095 C018. According to the media alert:
These products can be identified by the main label on the pouch and the lot number that is printed on the bottom of the back panel of the packaging – see the example below:
The media alert also makes clear that the product was sent to Walmart for nationwide distribution. Natural Sourcing International stresses that if you have this product, you should throw it away immediately.
The company will provide a replacement product upon proof of purchase. For more information regarding this recall, please visit the FDA's website here. Thanks for spreading the word!
