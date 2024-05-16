Heads up, Massachusetts! A major recall has been issued for a popular organic product that has potentially been contaminated with Salmonella. This is a voluntary recall due to the possible major health risk.

You may or may not be aware of the potential symptoms of salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Even otherwise healthy people can suffer from fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Also, it can sometimes lead to more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, arthritis, and endocarditis.

According to a media alert from our good friends at the Food and Drug Administration, the company Natural Sourcing International has issued a voluntary recall of one lot of Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

Get our free mobile app

The products affected by the recall are 32 oz packages with the lot code: 24095 C018. According to the media alert:

These products can be identified by the main label on the pouch and the lot number that is printed on the bottom of the back panel of the packaging – see the example below:

Courtesy Natural Sourcing International/FDA Courtesy Natural Sourcing International/FDA loading...

Courtesy Natural Sourcing International/FDA Courtesy Natural Sourcing International/FDA loading...

The media alert also makes clear that the product was sent to Walmart for nationwide distribution. Natural Sourcing International stresses that if you have this product, you should throw it away immediately.

The company will provide a replacement product upon proof of purchase. For more information regarding this recall, please visit the FDA's website here. Thanks for spreading the word!

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton